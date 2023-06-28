NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

