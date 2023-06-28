Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 25,763,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 30,692,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $815.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

