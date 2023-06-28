Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in June

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.