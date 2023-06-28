Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in June

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.88.
Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile
Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
