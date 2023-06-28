Norcros plc (LON:NXR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.80 Per Share

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Norcros Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON NXR traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 183.90 ($2.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,401. The stock has a market cap of £164.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.87.

Get Norcros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Further Reading

