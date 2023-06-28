Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1,467.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,612 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $60,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $222.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

