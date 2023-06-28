Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 242,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.98. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

