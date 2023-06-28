Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $448.44 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

