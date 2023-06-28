NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 3698621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45.
Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on NortonLifeLock from StockNews.com
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.