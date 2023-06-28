NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 3698621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.