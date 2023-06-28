NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 17.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

