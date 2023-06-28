NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 17.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
