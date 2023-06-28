Nutrien Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$77.89 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$70.68 and a 52-week high of C$132.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C($0.58). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of C$8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.7027933 earnings per share for the current year.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.60.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

