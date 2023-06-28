Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 96,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.16.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

