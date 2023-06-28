NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,130.87 or 0.99900866 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002175 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

