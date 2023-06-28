Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 638,301 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90.

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,859,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,426,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

