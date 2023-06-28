OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Shares Down 4.7%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. 158,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 53,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

OceanPal Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($13.80) EPS for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in OceanPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in OceanPal by 1,623.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OceanPal by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in OceanPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in OceanPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

