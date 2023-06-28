OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Shares Down 4.7%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. 158,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 53,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.
OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($13.80) EPS for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.
OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.
