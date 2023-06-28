OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $50.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get OneMain alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 2.5 %

OMF stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.