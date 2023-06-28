Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Oregon Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ORBN remained flat at $24.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061. Oregon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.
About Oregon Bancorp
Read More
- Get a free research report on Oregon Bancorp from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Oregon Bancorp
Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.