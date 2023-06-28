Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORBN remained flat at $24.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061. Oregon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

About Oregon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Read More

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.