Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:GOFPY traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,875. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$9.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.92.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

