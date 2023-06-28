ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.03

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.03 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 9152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IX. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 744.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.