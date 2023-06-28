Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 973.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 520,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,774 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $43,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

OTIS opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.