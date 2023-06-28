Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,769 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

