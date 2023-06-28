Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,230 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

