Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

