Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 53,591 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
