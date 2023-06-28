Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 53,591 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.