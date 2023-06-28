Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
MLPX opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $950.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF from StockNews.com
- Splunk Climbs 6% Since Earnings Report, May See New Buy Zone Soon
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials
- Are (More) Big Gains Ahead for This Small Cap Biotech Stock?
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.