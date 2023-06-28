Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,343 shares of company stock worth $2,115,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

