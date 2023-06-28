Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $214.66 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.11 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

