Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.10% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS HYDB opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

