Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLCL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

