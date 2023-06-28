Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 363,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

