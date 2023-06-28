PACK Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,863 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 0.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.