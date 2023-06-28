PACK Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,863 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 0.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VIOO stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
