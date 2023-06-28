PACK Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

