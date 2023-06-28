Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $251.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.36, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $253.51.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

