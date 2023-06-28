Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock worth $27,296,108 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 9,935,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,502,555. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

