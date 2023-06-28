Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Okta accounts for 0.5% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $111,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $90,339,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 185,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,722. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

