Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,098 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

