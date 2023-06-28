Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -73.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 635,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,708. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

