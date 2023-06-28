Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

