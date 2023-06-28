Park National (NYSE:PRK) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Financial Comparison

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Park National has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Park National pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Park National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $514.18 million 3.25 $148.35 million $8.76 11.78 SmartFinancial $186.55 million 1.97 $43.02 million $2.74 7.88

This table compares Park National and SmartFinancial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Park National and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 1 0 0 0 1.00 SmartFinancial 0 6 1 0 2.14

Park National currently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. SmartFinancial has a consensus price target of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 35.05%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Park National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Park National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 26.68% 12.17% 1.31% SmartFinancial 22.39% 10.81% 0.97%

Summary

Park National beats SmartFinancial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing leases to small and mid-size companies; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

