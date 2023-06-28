Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 801 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VOE opened at $136.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

