Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.78. 173,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,078. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.