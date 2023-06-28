PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.75. PCTEL shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 71,082 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

PCTEL Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.44.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

