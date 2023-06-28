Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.3% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -16.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 389,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,007. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,727,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

