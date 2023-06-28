Pershing Gold (TSE:PGLC) Shares Down 11.6%

Pershing Gold Co. (TSE:PGLC – Get Rating) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.68. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Pershing Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

About Pershing Gold

As of April 3, 2019, Pershing Gold Corporation was acquired by Americas Silver Corporation. Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada.

