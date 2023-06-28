PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:PHX traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,290. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$166.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.35 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1042831 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

