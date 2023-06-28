Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PNGAY remained flat at $12.68 on Wednesday. 81,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,313. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.3718 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

