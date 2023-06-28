Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

PNGAY stock remained flat at $12.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 81,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.3718 dividend. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

