Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $89,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

PHT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,388. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Articles

