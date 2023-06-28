Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 175000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.98.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

