Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.55% of Polaris worth $34,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Polaris by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

PII stock opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

